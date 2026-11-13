National celebration marks 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam

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General Secretary and State President To Lam, together with incumbent and former Party and State leaders, attends the national ceremony marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam – Vietnam’s first national university. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam, together with incumbent and former Party and State leaders, attends the national ceremony marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam – Vietnam’s first national university. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang attend the national ceremony marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam – Vietnam’s first national university. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang attend the national ceremony marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam – Vietnam’s first national university. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam visits the Doctors’ Stelae Garden. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam visits the Doctors’ Stelae Garden. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam visits the photo exhibition “From Heritage to Cultural Diplomacy”, organised by the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam visits the photo exhibition “From Heritage to Cultural Diplomacy”, organised by the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam, together with incumbent and former Party and State leaders, offers incense at the rear sanctuary of the Thai Hoc precinct, where a statue of Chu Van An, Rector of Quoc Tu Giam, is located. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam, together with incumbent and former Party and State leaders, offers incense at the rear sanctuary of the Thai Hoc precinct, where a statue of Chu Van An, Rector of Quoc Tu Giam, is located. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Former Party and State leaders visit the photo exhibition “From Heritage to Cultural Diplomacy”, organised by the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Former Party and State leaders visit the photo exhibition “From Heritage to Cultural Diplomacy”, organised by the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers the commemorative address. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers the commemorative address. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
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National celebration marks 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam

A national celebration marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam was held at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on the evening of November 13, with the attendance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders.

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