National celebration marks 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam
A national celebration marking the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam was held at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on the evening of November 13, with the attendance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, along with incumbent and former Party and State leaders.
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