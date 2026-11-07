Two Vietnamese documentary heritage collections added to UNESCO regional register

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A delegation from Hung Yen province receives the certificate recognising the Pho Hien stone steles as documentary heritage at the 11th General Meeting of the Memory of the World Regional Committee for Asia Pacific (MOWCAP) in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from Hung Yen province receives the certificate recognising the Pho Hien stone steles as documentary heritage at the 11th General Meeting of the Memory of the World Regional Committee for Asia Pacific (MOWCAP) in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from Ninh Binh province receives the certificate recognising the cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc mountain as documentary heritage at the 11th General Meeting of the Memory of the World Regional Committee for Asia Pacific (MOWCAP) in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Le Minh Huong/VNA)
A delegation from Ninh Binh province receives the certificate recognising the cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc mountain as documentary heritage at the 11th General Meeting of the Memory of the World Regional Committee for Asia Pacific (MOWCAP) in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Le Minh Huong/VNA)
The Pho Hien stone steles collection comprises 41 steles bearing inscriptions in Chinese and Nom scripts, dating from the 17th century to the early 20th century. They are preserved at historical sites within the Pho Hien Special National Relic Site in Hung Yen province. (Photo: Published by VNA)
The Pho Hien stone steles collection comprises 41 steles bearing inscriptions in Chinese and Nom scripts, dating from the 17th century to the early 20th century. They are preserved at historical sites within the Pho Hien Special National Relic Site in Hung Yen province. (Photo: Published by VNA)
Nine stone steles at Xich Dang Temple of Literature (Hung Yen Temple of Literature), engraved between 1888 and 1943, record the names of 160 scholars who passed the highest-level imperial examinations from the Tran to the Nguyen dynasties. They provide valuable information about the lives and careers of prominent historical figures and attest to Pho Hien’s reputation as a centre of learning in the region. (Photo: VNA)
Nine stone steles at Xich Dang Temple of Literature (Hung Yen Temple of Literature), engraved between 1888 and 1943, record the names of 160 scholars who passed the highest-level imperial examinations from the Tran to the Nguyen dynasties. They provide valuable information about the lives and careers of prominent historical figures and attest to Pho Hien’s reputation as a centre of learning in the region. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese and foreign researchers visit Non Nuoc mountain in Ninh Binh province to study its inscriptions in Chinese and Nom scripts. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese and foreign researchers visit Non Nuoc mountain in Ninh Binh province to study its inscriptions in Chinese and Nom scripts. (Photo: VNA)
The cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc mountain in Ninh Binh province are outstanding works of calligraphic art, demonstrating exquisite stone-carving craftsmanship. (Photo: VNA)
The cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc mountain in Ninh Binh province are outstanding works of calligraphic art, demonstrating exquisite stone-carving craftsmanship. (Photo: VNA)
The cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc mountain in Ninh Binh province are densely concentrated and date back to five dynasties. (Photo: VNA)
The cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc mountain in Ninh Binh province are densely concentrated and date back to five dynasties. (Photo: VNA)
Non Nuoc mountain in Ninh Binh province is home to 43 cliff-based inscriptions carved directly into natural rock faces. (Photo: VNA)
Non Nuoc mountain in Ninh Binh province is home to 43 cliff-based inscriptions carved directly into natural rock faces. (Photo: VNA)
Nine stone steles at Xich Dang Temple of Literature (Hung Yen Temple of Literature), engraved between 1888 and 1943, record the names of 160 scholars who passed the highest-level imperial examinations from the Tran to the Nguyen dynasties. They provide valuable information about the lives and careers of prominent historical figures and attest to Pho Hien’s reputation as a centre of learning. (Photo: VNA)
Nine stone steles at Xich Dang Temple of Literature (Hung Yen Temple of Literature), engraved between 1888 and 1943, record the names of 160 scholars who passed the highest-level imperial examinations from the Tran to the Nguyen dynasties. They provide valuable information about the lives and careers of prominent historical figures and attest to Pho Hien’s reputation as a centre of learning. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates view documentary materials on the Non Nuoc mountain cliff-based inscriptions at the international seminar “Journey to UNESCO Documentary Heritage - Non Nuoc Mountain Cliff Inscriptions”. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates view documentary materials on the Non Nuoc mountain cliff-based inscriptions at the international seminar “Journey to UNESCO Documentary Heritage - Non Nuoc Mountain Cliff Inscriptions”. (Photo: VNA)
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Two Vietnamese documentary heritage collections added to UNESCO regional register

Two Vietnamese documentary heritage collections, “The Cliff-based Inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain” in Ninh Binh province and Pho Hien stone steles in Hung Yen province, have been inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register for Asia and the Pacific, bringing the country's total number of UNESCO-recognised documentary heritage items to 13.

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