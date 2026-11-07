Two Vietnamese documentary heritage collections added to UNESCO regional register
Two Vietnamese documentary heritage collections, “The Cliff-based Inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain” in Ninh Binh province and Pho Hien stone steles in Hung Yen province, have been inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register for Asia and the Pacific, bringing the country's total number of UNESCO-recognised documentary heritage items to 13.
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