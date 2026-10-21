Top Vietnamese leader begins official visits to EU and Belgium

On the afternoon of October 21 (local time), or the evening of the same day (Hanoi time), General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Brussels, beginning official visits to the European Union (EU) and the Kingdom of Belgium at the invitations of European Council President Antonio Costa and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.