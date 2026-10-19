King Frederik X welcomes General Secretary and President To Lam to Denmark
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Copenhagen on the morning of October 19, 2026, local time (the afternoon of the same day in Hanoi), beginning a state visit to the Kingdom of Denmark. A formal state welcome ceremony was held at Copenhagen Airport, hosted by King Frederik X and Queen Mary.