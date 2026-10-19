King Frederik X welcomes General Secretary and President To Lam to Denmark

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A formal state welcome ceremony for General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly is held at Copenhagen Airport, hosted by King Frederik X and Queen Mary. (Photo: VNA)
A formal state welcome ceremony for General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly is held at Copenhagen Airport, hosted by King Frederik X and Queen Mary. (Photo: VNA)
King Frederik X and Queen Mary welcome General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly at Copenhagen Airport. (Photo: VNA)
King Frederik X and Queen Mary welcome General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly at Copenhagen Airport. (Photo: VNA)
King Frederik X and Queen Mary welcome General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly at Copenhagen Airport. (Photo: VNA)
King Frederik X and Queen Mary welcome General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly at Copenhagen Airport. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and King Frederik X review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and King Frederik X review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and King Frederik X review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and King Frederik X review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and King Frederik X review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and President To Lam and King Frederik X review the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)
A Royal Danish Air Force fighter jet escorts the special aircraft carrying General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation as it enters Danish airspace. (Photo: VNA)
A Royal Danish Air Force fighter jet escorts the special aircraft carrying General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation as it enters Danish airspace. (Photo: VNA)
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King Frederik X welcomes General Secretary and President To Lam to Denmark

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Copenhagen on the morning of October 19, 2026, local time (the afternoon of the same day in Hanoi), beginning a state visit to the Kingdom of Denmark. A formal state welcome ceremony was held at Copenhagen Airport, hosted by King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

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