Phu Quoc takes on a new look ahead of APEC 2027

Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW dated August 22, 2026 on developing Vietnam’s tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era identifies Phu Quoc as gradually becoming a new growth pole and a high-end seaside resort tourism centre with international competitiveness and the capacity to host major international events. Alongside promoting its strengths in natural landscapes and resort tourism, Phu Quoc is accelerating infrastructure investment, including facilities for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, creating further impetus for economic and tourism development and enhancing the position of the Pearl Island.