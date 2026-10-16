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An aerial view shows the integration of architecture, water and natural landscapes in the coastal urban area. (Photo: VNA)
An aerial view shows the integration of architecture, water and natural landscapes in the coastal urban area. (Photo: VNA)
Phu Quoc’s Kiss Bridge creates a striking landmark amid the island’s seascape and the urban and tourism complex in southern Phu Quoc. (Photo: VNA)
Phu Quoc’s Kiss Bridge creates a striking landmark amid the island’s seascape and the urban and tourism complex in southern Phu Quoc. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists check in at Phu Quoc’s Kiss Bridge. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists check in at Phu Quoc’s Kiss Bridge. (Photo: VNA)
Phu Quoc’s Kiss Bridge creates a striking landmark amid the island’s seascape and the urban and tourism complex in southern Phu Quoc. (Photo: VNA)
Phu Quoc’s Kiss Bridge creates a striking landmark amid the island’s seascape and the urban and tourism complex in southern Phu Quoc. (Photo: VNA)
The expansive sea and small islands create the distinctive character of Phu Quoc’s island landscape. (Photo: VNA)
The expansive sea and small islands create the distinctive character of Phu Quoc’s island landscape. (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Sunset Town, a colourful architectural complex inspired by Mediterranean style. (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Sunset Town, a colourful architectural complex inspired by Mediterranean style. (Photo: VNA)
Sunset over Phu Quoc Island. (Photo: VNA)
Sunset over Phu Quoc Island. (Photo: VNA)
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Phu Quoc takes on a new look ahead of APEC 2027

Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW dated August 22, 2026 on developing Vietnam’s tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era identifies Phu Quoc as gradually becoming a new growth pole and a high-end seaside resort tourism centre with international competitiveness and the capacity to host major international events. Alongside promoting its strengths in natural landscapes and resort tourism, Phu Quoc is accelerating infrastructure investment, including facilities for the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, creating further impetus for economic and tourism development and enhancing the position of the Pearl Island.

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