Travel

When food becomes a “Culinary Ambassador” for Phu Quoc to win over international travellers

Some journeys begin with a natural landmark or an iconic structure. But others start with something much simpler - food. According to EY’s 2025 Beyond the Michelin Stars study, 74% of travellers consider the presence of restaurants and dishes featured in the Michelin Guide when choosing a destination.

Alongside its spectacular sunsets, cuisine is set to become another “signature” that travelers remember when they visit Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)
Alongside its spectacular sunsets, cuisine is set to become another “signature” that travelers remember when they visit Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - As Michelin begins its “star selection” journey in Phu Quoc, the island’s distinctive flavors have an opportunity to go beyond the limits of a meal and become a special “culinary ambassador”, inviting travelers to discover the island in a completely different way.

The flavours that define Phu Quoc cuisine

Some journeys begin with a natural landmark or an iconic structure. But others start with something much simpler - food. According to EY’s 2025 Beyond the Michelin Stars study, 74% of travellers consider the presence of restaurants and dishes featured in the Michelin Guide when choosing a destination.

Food can therefore become a reason for travelers to pack their bags and go. In Phu Quoc, a journey can sometimes begin with simple culinary experiences such as a bowl of bún quậy - a humble local dish that opens a window into the flavors and everyday life of Pearl Island.

But for a cuisine to travel beyond the fame of a signature dish, one delicious meal alone is not enough. A destination seeking a place on the international culinary map needs addresses that can become destinations in their own right - places diners do not simply stop by because they happen to be nearby, but are willing to set aside an entire evening, or even make a trip, just to dine there.

Michelin Guide’s official expansion of its selection in Vietnam to Phu Quoc therefore carries special significance. The arrival of this renowned culinary authority not only creates an opportunity for local dishes to reach a wider audience, but also raises expectations for restaurants capable of meeting international standards, particularly the possibility of the island receiving its first Michelin stars.

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Michelin-acclaimed chef Olivier Elzer has designed a special menu at Pink Pearl that carries a strong sense of local identity. (Photo: Sun Group)

Among the high-end restaurants, notable names include Pink Pearl at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Seta and Mare at La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton, and Corallo at Premier Village Phu Quoc. Pink Pearl stands out for its French cuisine blended with Mediterranean spirit, under the creative direction of chef Olivier Elzer, whose restaurant has previously been awarded a Michelin star.

What makes the story compelling is that a bowl of bún quậy and the pinnacle of culinary artistry do not necessarily have to sit at opposite ends of the same narrative. Together, they can create a gastronomic map in which local dishes preserve the memory of the land, while internationally acclaimed restaurants open another door for Phu Quoc to enter the global conversation.

If a restaurant is awarded a Michelin star, travelers may come to the island for a single dinner, but then continue seeking other culinary experiences - trying bún quậy, tasting Ham Ninh crab, sampling herring salad, discovering fish sauce and pepper, or exploring local eateries. One star may put the spotlight on a restaurant, but the appeal of one address can spread across the destination’s entire food culture.

When food is only the beginning

A delicious meal can be the first invitation, but turning a food-focused trip into a memorable holiday requires more than a dining table. Phu Quoc already offers enough experiences to fill that journey, giving travelers plenty of reasons to keep exploring after a great meal.

After taking in Phu Quoc’s spectacular sunset, travelers can dine at Sun Bavaria GastroPub, recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest beachside beer restaurant, with a capacity of up to 5,000 guests. Notably, in November, the restaurant will undergo a major expansion and increase its buffet offering to nearly 100 dishes.

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Sun Bavaria GastroPub is the ideal place to enjoy Season 3 of Symphony of the Sea. (Photo: Sun Group)

More than a dining destination, Sun Bavaria GastroPub also offers one of the best vantage points for the “blockbuster” Symphony of the Sea Season 3. In this new edition, the stage has expanded from 70 m to 200 m, allowing the amount of fireworks launched each night to triple from the previous season. Notably, every burst of fireworks will be designed and choreographed by the master team at Jiangxi Yangfeng Art Display - the team that won the 2025 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) and finished runner-up at DIFF 2026.

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APEC facilities to elevate Phu Quoc’s tourism profile on the global travel map. (Photo: Sun Group)

Michelin is expected to announce its selection in Phu Quoc in mid-2027 - the same year the island hosts APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027. By APEC 2027, Phu Quoc’s tourism offering will gain another dimension as the island moves toward becoming an international MICE destination. Not far from Sunset Town is the APEC Convention & Exhibition Center, featuring the world’s largest ballroom, alongside a 4,030-seat multipurpose performance hall - larger than the Dolby Theatre in the United States, where the Oscars are held. Together, the two venues will open up opportunities to host major artistic programs, concerts and international events on a scale never before seen on Pearl Island.

When thousands of delegates, businesspeople and international travelers arrive in Phu Quoc for APEC, a dinner worthy of the occasion will become an essential part of the journey. It could be a restaurant recognised by Michelin, a bowl of bun quậy, or a simple local dish they have never tried before. These culinary experiences can be woven together with accommodation, entertainment, art, MICE and iconic architecture, creating a story compelling enough to make travellers remember Phu Quoc longer - and feel more connected to the island./.

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