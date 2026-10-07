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Hanoi to unveil beverage tourism map at 2026 festival

The Hanoi Beverage Tourism Map will feature notable cafés, beverage and cocktail venues with QR codes providing destination information.

A craftsperson carefully separates Tay Ho lotus rice by hand to scent tea using traditional methods. Tay Ho lotus tea is among the products expected to be showcased at the Hanoi Beverage Festival 2026. (Photo: VNA)
A craftsperson carefully separates Tay Ho lotus rice by hand to scent tea using traditional methods. Tay Ho lotus tea is among the products expected to be showcased at the Hanoi Beverage Festival 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Beverage Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place from October 9 to 11 under the theme “Hanoi – The essence of Vietnamese beverages”.

The event, to be held at Astronomy Park in Duong Noi ward, aims to promote Vietnam’s beverage culture, diversify tourism products and showcase new trends in the food and beverage sector, including AI applications.

Covering about 4,500 sq.m, it will feature four themed areas for beer and wine, tea, coffee, and fruit juices and creative beverages.

A highlight will be the launch of the Hanoi Beverage Tourism Map, featuring notable cafés, beverage and cocktail venues with QR codes providing destination information.

The initiative, carried out by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will support the development of beverage-themed tours and routes linking drinks with cultural and sightseeing experiences.

The festival is expected to attract around 50,000 visitors and 80–100 businesses, craft villages and tourism and culinary operators, with international participants also expected./.​

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi #beverage tourism #Hanoi Beverage Festival 2026 #Hanoi Beverage Tourism Map Ha Noi
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