Why does Travel + Leisure call Phu Quoc Asia’s next MICE hotspot?

Hanoi (VNA) – “From the conference room to the beach” is how Travel + Leisure envisions the MICE experience in Phu Quoc. In a new article, the magazine suggests that the Pearl Island has an opportunity to compete on the international events stage through a distinctive advantage: combining large-scale conference infrastructure with the appeal of a tropical island.



A morning meeting with partners, an afternoon ride on an overwater cable car, and an evening banquet beside a stage lit up by fireworks. The itinerary sounds more like a holiday than a business trip, yet it is precisely the kind of experience that drew Travel + Leisure’s attention to Phu Quoc in an article Everyone's Talking About Phu Quoc as Asia's Next MICE Hotspot – Here's Why.

Sun Bavaria GastroPub, the world’s largest beachfront beer hall, provides additional space for large-scale events.

According to the magazine, Phu Quoc was once known primarily for its beaches and relaxed holiday atmosphere. Over the past two years, alongside that appeal, the island has gradually developed its capacity to serve the MICE market, with international resorts, event venues, world-class shows and an expanding flight network.



Travel + Leisure describes Sunset Town as an “open-air events district”, where Kiss of the Sea, Symphony of the Sea, Kiss Bridge and fireworks can become part of an itinerary for corporate groups. Sun Bavaria GastroPub, recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest beachfront beer hall, adds another venue for large-scale events. For indoor programmes, Sun Signature Gallery and Sun Tropical Ballroom allow organisers to choose a venue suited to the scale and nature of each gathering.



What makes Phu Quoc more appealing than a destination with an abundance of meeting rooms is the experience awaiting guests once the conference ends. The magazine cites Hon Thom as an example: an overwater cable car ride, Aquatopia Water Park, the Exotica Village entertainment zone and beach activities can be brought together into a full day of incentive travel. As Travel + Leisure observes, the appeal lies in “weaving the destination experience into the event programme itself”.



Accommodation is another part of the equation. Resorts such as JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay and Premier Village Phu Quoc cater to different groups, from private executive meetings to large incentive travel parties. As more international hotels are developed on Hon Thom and at Bai Dat Do (Ruby Beach), organisers will have greater choice when accommodating multiple groups attending the same event. At Bai Dat Do (Ruby Beach), a hotel boulevard is taking shape ahead of APEC 2027. Its first phase is expected to comprise 17 hotel buildings with more than 7,000 rooms; subsequent phases will expand the development to a total of nearly 20,000 rooms.

A hotel boulevard is taking shape at Bai Dat Do (Ruby Beach) ahead of APEC 2027.

While its existing attractions allow Phu Quoc to host MICE programmes in its own distinctive way, the infrastructure being developed for APEC 2027 will take that capability to a new scale. The APEC Convention and Exhibition Centre is planned to feature an 11,050-square-metre column-free ballroom with an anticipated capacity of up to 10,000 people, alongside a 2,000-seat dinner show venue and an international media centre. This will be an important addition for large conventions, exhibitions and events requiring multiple activities to run simultaneously, rather than a single meeting session in a hotel.



Adjacent to the convention centre, the APEC Multipurpose Theatre is expected to offer more than 4,000 seats and a 30-metre-wide stage, enabling it to host arts performances, concerts, film festivals and major corporate events. Phu Quoc International Airport is being expanded, while the DT.975 road and a light rail system are also being developed to connect the airport with the conference district. For MICE visitors, these projects address a very practical challenge: getting thousands of delegates from their flights to their accommodation, meetings and events on time.



Travel + Leisure sees APEC 2027 as a turning point that will strengthen Phu Quoc’s capacity to host large-scale international events. But the magazine is more interested in what comes next: once the summit is over, what will keep organisers choosing Phu Quoc?

The infrastructure being developed for APEC 2027 will provide additional capacity for conventions, exhibitions and events with multiple activities taking place simultaneously.

The answer lies in the legacy of APEC and how its different elements work together. The convention centre can accommodate major gatherings, while theatres, hotels, flight connections and experiences in the south of the island enable organisers to design a complete programme, from meeting sessions to evening banquets and incentive itineraries.



According to Travel + Leisure, Phu Quoc therefore “does not need to imitate Singapore, Bangkok or Hong Kong to compete”: the island can deliver the scale expected of an international MICE destination while offering a coastal and island setting that “invites” visitors to stay longer./.