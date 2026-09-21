Vietnam, China step up tourism cooperation through cultural, heritage links

​Ninh Binh (VNA) – The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) wishes to continue working with Chinese tourism authorities, including those of Yunnan province, as well as localities and businesses of both countries to promote cooperation, create more connectivity opportunities, and attract visitors to explore destinations in Vietnam and China, an official has said.

VNAT Deputy Director Phan Linh Chi made the statement at a tourism promotion event held on September 20 at the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, as part of the Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-2027.

She stressed that Vietnam and China are neighbouring countries with many cultural similarities and long-standing traditions. Tourism is a practical area of cooperation that helps enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples while creating development opportunities for localities and businesses, she added.

Chi called on tourism authorities and businesses from both sides to strengthen market information exchanges and better understand tourist demand in order to develop suitable products while ensuring service quality and distinctive experiences.

She also urged stronger coordination in communications and greater use of digital platforms and content creators to promote tourism in Vietnam and Yunnan in an authentic and engaging manner, with practical information on products, itineraries and services.

Delegates visit a coffee model displayed by China's Yunnan province at the event (Photo: VNA)

Peng Bin, deputy head of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Yunnan provincial Committee and chairman of Yunnan provincial Civilisation Office, said that over the past year, links between the coffee industries of Yunnan and Vietnam have shifted from “meeting” to “joint development”.

Yunnan is building the China-Vietnam cross-border industrial zone and the “Vietnam-Hekou” international coffee bean trading market to promote the development of cross-border industrial chains under a model in which Vietnam produces coffee and Honghe processes it.

Highlighting the programme’s distinctive focus on connecting coffee, world heritage and tourism, Peng proposed that the two sides focus on three areas: combining coffee with heritage to develop themed tourism routes; maintaining regular exchanges among businesses, young people and those working in culture and tourism; and connecting artisans, designers and content creators to spread heritage stories through coffee experiences.

At the event, delegates witnessed the launch of projects, including the world heritage in a cup of coffee initiative, launched by Yunnan international communication centre for South and Southeast Asia, as well as new products.

At the dialogue themed “Tomorrow’s Boss”, businesses and managers shared practical experience and stories on topics including the coffee-space economy, with coffee shops becoming leading check-in destinations; new trends in coffee tourism, featuring mountain trips and coffee discovery; and breakthroughs in the coffee industry through upgrading the entire value chain, from coffee cultivation to cultural tourism development./.

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