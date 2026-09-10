Vietnam ranks among Asia’s top three destinations for repeat visitors

Hanoi (VNA) – From the vibrant pace of life in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to the picturesque beaches of Da Nang and the majestic mountainous landscape of Sa Pa, each destination offers tourists new reasons to return to Vietnam. This year, the S-shaped country once again ranks among Asia’s top three destinations with the highest rate of repeat visitors.



According to digital travel platform Agoda, Vietnam remains among the top three destinations in the region with the highest rate. Da Nang also contributed significantly to this result, climbing two places from last year to rank sixth in Asia. The rankings are based on Agoda booking data for the first six months of 2026.



Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director of Agoda Vietnam, said the rate clearly reflects the diversity and appeal of Vietnam’s tourism products.



Its five destinations with the top rates of repeat visitors in the period were Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Hanoi and Phu Quoc. Vietnam’s two largest cities both improved their rankings compared to last year, with Hanoi climbing two places and Ho Chi Minh City one place.



In the ranking of Asian cities, Tokyo took the top spot this year, overtaking Bangkok. Bali moved up to third place for the first time, followed by Seoul and Osaka. Da Nang, Kuala Lumpur, Fukuoka, Taipei and Johor Bahru rounded out the top 10./.

VNA