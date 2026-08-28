Expanded opportunities to attract more international visitors to Da Lat

Lam Dong (VNA) – Lien Khuong Airport in the central province of Lam Dong reopened in mid-August after a runway upgrade, resuming domestic flights and gaining the capacity to handle some of the largest and most modern aircraft.



The upgraded airport is also a major advantage for the local renowned destination of Da Lat in tapping promising international markets, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), Malaysia, India, Taiwan (China), Singapore and Russia.



From September 2, the Da Lat–Kuala Lumpur route will officially begin operations, while the Da Lat–Singapore route is expected to launch in December 2026. These developments are clear evidence of the province's determination to expand its presence in international tourism markets. Under a plan to promote domestic and international air routes following the reopening of Lien Khuong Airport, the Lam Dong People's Committee has set out a clear strategy. International routes will be gradually restored, while new services will be considered in the form of charter and scheduled flights.



The aim is to further reinforce Da Lat's position as a “highland retreat from the heat” for visitors from the RoK, Russia, Hong Kong (China) and Taiwan (China), among others, as the province develops a brand of Lam Dong – a journey of sea, flowers and great forests.



Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Ho Van Muoi said Lien Khuong Airport is important for socio-economic development through tourism, and national defence and security. It is expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors to Lam Dong.



The province will work with businesses to promote trade and tourism, creating new opportunities for economic development and contributing to its target of achieving double-digit growth, he added.



The reopening of Lien Khuong Airport with upgraded, modern infrastructure is expected to provide a major boost to Da Lat's efforts to attract international visitors. (Photo: VNA)

In recent months, Lam Dong has organised many tourism promotion and marketing programmes and worked with airlines and travel partners to develop new tourism products, including packages combining air tickets with sightseeing and resort stays. Attention has been paid to promising international markets, including Halal tourism, India, Malaysia and the RoK.



During a tourism product survey in Da Lat in mid-August 2026, Anil Chetwani, Director of the Indian travel company Cee Bee Cee, said the locality’s scenic landscapes and fresh climate are well suited to the preferences of Indian travellers.



However, the lack of direct flights from India to Da Lat remains a major obstacle to developing tourism links between the two sides, he said. If a direct route is established in the future, Indian businesses would be ready to cooperate in promoting and developing tourism to the destination, he added.



Lien Khuong Airport reopened after more than five months of closure, and Lam Dong hopes to welcome nearly 1 million air travellers from now until the end of the year.



The province is also set to host a series of major events and festivals, including the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival, a farm trip for a delegation from China and a conference on Vietnam’s green tourism.



These activities are expected to help Lam Dong welcome more than 25 million visitors in 2026, including 1.5 million foreigners./.