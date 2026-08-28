Tourist train linking Phong Nha and Hue heritage sites launched

Quang Tri (VNA) – A tourist train service, “Phong Nha – Hue ancient capital: World heritage journey,” was launched at Dong Hoi station on August 28, connecting major heritage, historical, cultural and natural attractions in central Vietnam.

The 190-km route runs between Hue, Dong Ha, My Trach, Dong Hoi and Tho Loc stations, giving travellers access to destinations including the Complex of Hue Monuments, Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, Vinh Moc Tunnels, Hien Luong–Ben Hai historical site and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee Hoang Xuan Tan said the service concretises cooperation among the parties, strengthens regional connectivity and links two UNESCO-recognised heritage destinations through a distinctive new rail tourism product.

Chairman of the Quang Tri provincial People's Committee Le Hong Vinh and delegates tour and experience the train. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy General Director of Vietnam National Railways Nguyen Chinh Nam said the train marks an important step in developing tourism-linked rail services, following the success of the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” between Hue and Da Nang.

The eight-carriage train features five coaches with rotating seats, a 24-seat VIP coach offering complimentary snacks and drinks, and a community coach for folk performances, local cuisine and OCOP products. A multi-purpose entertainment coach, introduced for the first time, offers movie screenings, massage chairs and ao dai rental and photo services.

Inside the “Phong Nha – Hue Ancient Capital: World Heritage Journey” tourist train. (Photo: VNA)

Passengers will receive discounts of up to 50% on HQ1/HQ2 tickets from August 29 to September 5, with further discounts available through the end of 2026.

The new service is expected to strengthen regional tourism links, expand travel, accommodation and dining supply chains, and make railways a key link in Vietnam’s tourism ecosystem./.

​