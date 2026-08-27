Culture - Sports

Gia Lai exhibition features a journey through Vietnam’s heritage

“Tourism and Cultural Space – Integration and Outreach”, an exhibition highlighting the richness of Vietnam’s heritage, landscapes and tourism products, will be organised in the central province of Gia Lai in September as part of Visit Vietnam Year – Gia Lai 2026.

The Flag Tower of Hanoi, an iconic historical monument constructed during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) (Photo: VNA)
The Flag Tower of Hanoi, an iconic historical monument constructed during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai, August 27 (VNS/VNA) - Seventeen provinces and cities will gather in the central province of Gia Lai in September for “Tourism and Cultural Space – Integration and Outreach”, an exhibition highlighting the richness of Vietnam’s heritage, landscapes and tourism products as part of Visit Vietnam Year – Gia Lai 2026.

Held under the theme “Gia Lai – The Great Highlands Touching the Blue Sea”, the exhibition will be organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Gia Lai People’s Committee, with the Vietnam Exhibition of Culture and Arts Center coordinating with relevant agencies and localities.

The event is designed not only as a showcase of cultural and tourism assets but also as a platform for localities to connect, exchange experiences and promote their products, helping strengthen intra-regional and inter-regional tourism cooperation.

Exhibition spaces will introduce distinctive cultural heritage, natural landscapes, historical sites, festivals, craft villages, tourism products, cuisine, local specialties and OCOP products, offering visitors a snapshot of the diverse cultural and tourism resources found across the country.

A journey through Vietnam’s heritage

One highlight is the photo exhibition “Vietnam – A Symphony of Heritage”, which features UNESCO-recognised World Heritage sites, special national relics, tangible and intangible national heritage, famous landscapes, world biosphere reserves and documentary heritage recognised by UNESCO and the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific.

Another space, “Vietnam – Happy Villages – The World’s Best Destinations”, introduces five communities recognised by UN Tourism as among the 'Best Tourism Villages': Tan Hoa in Quang Binh, Thai Hai in Thai Nguyen, Tra Que vegetable village in Quang Nam, Lo Lo Chai in Ha Giang, and Quynh Son community tourism village in Lang Son.

The exhibition will also spotlight Quy Nhon, which has been named an ASEAN Clean Tourist City in 2026.

“Bridges of Memory – Connecting with the World” will take visitors beyond Vietnam to iconic global heritage sites, including Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the Great Wall of China, India's Taj Mahal, the Colosseum and Venice in Italy, the Eiffel Tower in France and the Giza pyramid complex in Egypt.

The display aims to highlight the diversity of world heritage while offering a broader perspective on cultural exchange and connections in an increasingly integrated world.

Where heritage meets creativity

The exhibition will also turn the spotlight on traditional craftsmanship through Back to Heritage – Where Hands Tell Stories, featuring fine handicrafts and award-winning works in lacquerware, bamboo and rattan and silk.

Meanwhile, the Heritage Journey tourism promotion area will provide practical information for visitors interested in craft-village tours and local experiences, including travel maps, accommodation information and experiential tourism products.

Adding to the sensory appeal will be dedicated space to postage stamps, tea and coffee.

To encourage localities to improve the quality and creativity of their exhibition spaces, the organizers will also select outstanding displays based on their content, design and overall effectiveness. The initiative is expected to encourage greater professionalism and visual appeal at future cultural and tourism exhibitions.

The exhibition will extend beyond static displays with a program of cultural and artistic exchanges featuring traditional musical instruments, folk songs and dances, contemporary folk arts, new songs, ethnic costumes, ao dai, dancesport and street performances.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for September 6 at the Gia Lai provincial Convention Centre.

Throughout the event, art programmes including “Colours and Flavours of Vietnam”, “Gia Lai – A Kaleidoscope of Colours” and the street performance “Colours of the Sea” will bring regional cultural identities to life while creating opportunities for interaction among localities and promoting Vietnam as a diverse and vibrant destination./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Gia Lai #exhibition #richness of Vietnam’s heritage #Visit Vietnam Year – Gia Lai 2026. Gia Lai
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