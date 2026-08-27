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Vietnam rolls out child protection programme for 2026–2030

Vietnam has rolled out a national programme for 2026–2030 aimed at strengthening child protection and preventing and reducing child labour in violation of the law.

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The national programme on child protection, and child labour prevention and reduction aims to ensure that every child grows up in a safe and healthy environment. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam rolls out national child protection programme through 2030

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