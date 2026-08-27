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Vietnam tops sources of international students in RoK

Vietnam ranked first for the first time in the number of international students in the RoK, with 96,834 students, accounting for 31.5% of the total.

Vietnamese students in the Republic of Korea pose for a group photo at the “Writing About Life” contest for Vietnamese students in the country. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese students in the Republic of Korea pose for a group photo at the “Writing About Life” contest for Vietnamese students in the country. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The number of international students enrolled at higher education institutions in the Republic of Korea (RoK) reached 307,464 this year, up 54,030, or 21.3%, from 2025 and surpassing 300,000 for the first time, according to the 2026 Basic Education Statistics released by the RoK’s Ministry of Education and the Korean Educational Development Institute (KEDI) on August 26.

Notably, Vietnam ranked first for the first time in the number of international students in the country, with 96,834 students, accounting for 31.5% of the total. China ranked second with 78,890 students (25.7%), followed by Uzbekistan with 20,876, Nepal with 20,118, and Mongolia with 17,189.

Alongside the rapid growth in international students, the number of students from multicultural and migrant backgrounds at the RoK's primary and secondary schools also continued to rise, reaching 210,838 in 2026, up 8,630, or 4.3%, from the previous year. Meanwhile, the overall number of primary and secondary students fell by 189,007 to 5.36 million.

Statistics show that the number of students from migrant backgrounds continued to increase amid a decline in the RoK's overall student population due to the country's low birth rate. Among this group, students with one or both parents who are foreign nationals accounted for a significant proportion.

Vietnam becoming the largest source of international students in the RoK for the first time highlights the continued expansion of educational exchanges between the two countries amid a sharp increase in international students in the Notheast Asian country./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Republic of Korea #international students in the RoK #Vietnamese students in the RoK Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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