Cambodia earns 415 mln USD from rice exports in seven months

Phnom Penh (VNA) — Cambodia exported more than 707,000 tonnes of milled rice in the first seven months of 2026, generating 415.12 million USD in revenue, according to a report released by the Cambodia Rice Federation on August 5.



The rice was exported by 61 companies to 66 markets worldwide.



The report showed strong year-on-year growth, with export volume increasing 68% and export value rising 34.3% compared to the same period last year.



The European Union (EU) remained Cambodia's largest export market by value, importing 207,157 tonnes of milled rice worth more than 156.45 million USD.



China and its autonomous regions purchased 174,930 tonnes valued at 103.31 million USD, while five ASEAN member states bought 266,300 tonnes for 102.84 million USD.



Cambodia also exported 59,084 tonnes of milled rice worth 52.52 million USD to 25 other markets, including countries in Africa and the Middle East.



Fragrant rice continued to dominate Cambodia's export structure, accounting for 59.23% of total shipments during the period.



White rice made up 23.66%, followed by broken rice at 13.7%. Organic rice accounted for 1.28%, while parboiled rice represented 1.93%. Other rice varieties made up the remaining 0.2%.



In addition to milled rice, Cambodia exported more than 3 million tonnes of paddy rice in the January–July period, earning an estimated 665.7 million USD.



Meanwhile, the country is seeking to expand its rice exports to new markets, including the Philippines. On August 4, Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina held talks with Jobelle Cristobal, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Marketing at Don Fernando Grains Inc., one of the Philippines' largest rice importers, to explore opportunities for increasing Cambodian rice exports to the Southeast Asian country./.

VNA