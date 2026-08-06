Malaysia intensifies efforts to strengthen rice supply, production

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin said on August 4 that the country would continue to ensure a stable rice reserve while stepping up a range of support measures for domestic rice farmers.



As reported by the country’s national news agency Bernama, Malaysia’s physical rice stocks remain stable and sufficient to meet domestic demand for at least six months, providing a buffer against potential geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



According to the deputy minister, the current inventory stood at 1.237 million tonnes, comprising 200,000 tonnes in national buffer stock and 1.037 million tonnes in commercial reserves.



"We maintain a physical rice buffer stock managed by Padiberas Nasional Bhd, as well as commercial stocks, that can last at least six months in the event of a global supply crisis," he said as quoted by Bernama.



Chan added that the supply control mechanism was supported by government subsidies to regulate local white rice prices.



On achieving an 80% self-sufficiency ratio for rice by 2030, he said the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry was expanding the use of drought-resistant padi varieties to counter climate threats like El Nino.



The official said the ministry was also executing a five-season rice cultivation project over two years across areas under the Muda Agricultural Development Authority, alongside irrigation system upgrades./.

VNA