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Malaysia, Thailand step up efforts to restore seafood trade

The inspections focus on biosecurity measures at farms, production systems, and related documentation, including laboratory analyses of chemical residues and the use of prohibited substances. Authorities are also assessing farms, hatcheries, laboratories and border inspection facilities in both countries.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Fisheries Department (DOF) Director-General Adnan Hussain said on August 4 that Malaysia and Thailand are carrying out virtual cross-inspections of shrimp and seabass production systems.

The inspections focus on biosecurity measures at farms, production systems, and related documentation, including laboratory analyses of chemical residues and the use of prohibited substances. Authorities are also assessing farms, hatcheries, laboratories and border inspection facilities in both countries.

Adnan said inspections of shrimp farms have been completed, while cross-checks of seabass farms are continuing this week. The verification process, which began on July 28 and is scheduled to conclude on August 7, aims to assess the production systems for shrimp and seabass in both countries.

He noted that the inspections follow Malaysia's completion of a documentary review of Thailand's shrimp export application. Once on-site assessments are finalised, both sides will review the findings before Malaysia's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security announces its decision.

Malaysia has maintained a temporary suspension on imports of five shrimp species from Thailand since June 1, citing the need to prevent the spread of aquatic diseases that could threaten its domestic aquaculture industry and to ensure imported products are free from chemicals prohibited under Malaysian regulations.

Adnan said in early July that Malaysia has faced similar restrictions, with its farmed shrimp barred from the Thai market since 2017. In response, the DOF has strengthened quality control and biosecurity measures to ensure Malaysian shrimp meet Thailand's import requirements, including disease-free status and compliance with chemical residue standards.

Malaysia has also tightened import controls on Thai seabass since June 1 by requiring additional laboratory testing and certification before entry. Meanwhile, Thailand stepped up inspections and testing of Malaysian seabass at a border checkpoint in May over food safety concerns./.​

VNA
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