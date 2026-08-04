Indonesia, Thailand deepen defence, economic, security cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on August 3 discussed measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation across defence, security, trade, investment, food security, energy and digital technology as the two countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership.

During talks at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Prabowo stressed that cooperation between Indonesia and Thailand should be future-oriented, deliver tangible benefits for their peoples, and contribute to a stronger and more stable ASEAN amid global uncertainties.

In the defence and security sphere, he expressed support for increasing the frequency and scale of joint military exercises between the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the Royal Thai Armed Forces. He also proposed expanding officer exchange programmes in education and training.

The two leaders agreed to further broaden economic cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, food security and energy security, while also promoting collaboration in digital technology, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

A key outcome of the meeting was the formal adoption of the Indonesia–Thailand Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2026–2030, which will guide bilateral cooperation over the next five years. The roadmap focuses on three main pillars, namely security cooperation, economic development, and socio-cultural cooperation.

Before the official talks, the two leaders held a private meeting and later witnessed the exchange of several cooperation documents before issuing a joint statement.

According to Indonesia's ANTARA news agency, the visit on August 3–4 marks Anutin's first trip to Jakarta since taking office as Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister in September 2025 and the first official visit to Indonesia by a sitting Thai Prime Minister in 15 years./.