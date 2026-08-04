Cambodia secures 250 million USD loan from ADB

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia has secured a 250 million USD loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to safeguard its economy against the fallout from the Middle East conflict, according to the Khmer Times.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth and ADB Country Director for Cambodia Yasmin Siddiqi signed the agreement in Phnom Penh.

The financing supports Cambodia’s Rapid Intervention for Stabilisation of the Economy (RISE) programme.

According to an ADB news release, the funds will underwrite targeted fiscal measures, protect social spending in the 2026 national budget, and promote clean energy technologies.

In another move, a press release issued on August 3 said Cambodian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn thanked Australia for a 3 million AUD (2.1 million USD) social welfare package amid the conflict./.