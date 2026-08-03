Malaysia, Singapore to announce border economic zone master plan

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia and Singapore are scheduled to announce a master plan for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) in this December, further enhancing the investment appeal of both economies.

Malaysian Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the JS-SEZ would be a key agenda item at the Annual Leaders' Retreat later this year, noting that it is expected to combine the strengths of the two economies, attract investment and establish a new growth hub in Southeast Asia.

The JS-SEZ will be located in Malaysia's Johor state, bordering Singapore, and will cover an area of approximately 3,588 sq.km.

The minister affirmed that the Malaysian government continues to prioritise strengthening investor confidence and attracting investments that generate tangible benefits for the country. Malaysia–Singapore cooperation remains strong, with the broader agenda now focused on advancing the continued development and expansion of the JS-SEZ, he added./.​