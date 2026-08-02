Malaysia accelerates drive to achieve Sustainable Development Goals

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has recently launched its National Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Programme 2026, beginning in the southern state of Johor before expanding nationwide.



Speaking at the launch, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said Malaysia must accelerate progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals as the country enters the final four years before the 2030 deadline.



Government analysis based on 2023 data projects that nearly half of Malaysia's SDG targets are on track to be achieved by 2030. By comparison, only 15% of the 139 global SDG targets with sufficient data are currently progressing as planned.



The minister stressed that development strategies should reflect local conditions rather than adopt a one-size-fits-all approach. The programme will use data, expertise and resources to address the most pressing challenges in each district, with official data playing a central role in identifying priority groups, allocating resources and measuring outcomes.



Johor, which accounted for 19.8% of Malaysia's total exports in 2025, was selected as the first state to implement the initiative.



The programme's launch activities in Johor run from July 31 to August 2, bringing together government agencies, local authorities, businesses, academic institutions and civil society organisations. The event includes an SDG exhibition and public programmes on healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and environmental sustainability./.

VNA