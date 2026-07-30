Young generation drives Indonesia's digital creative economy

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia's younger generations are emerging as the driving force behind the country's expanding digital creative economy, with changing media consumption habits accelerating growth across digital platforms, according to Indonesia’s Creative Economy Minister Teuku Riefky Harsya.



In a statement released on July 29, Harsya said the creative economy is closely aligned with young people, making partnerships with digital platforms and creative media essential to strengthening the sector's ecosystem.



Citing data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), he said around 63% of the country's 27.4 million creative economy workers belong to Generation Z and the Millennial generation, with women accounting for 58%. The sector's flexible, innovation-driven nature increasingly matches young people's preference for careers based on their interests, passions and skills, enabling it to absorb 1–1.5 million new workers each year.



The industry is also delivering strong economic results. In 2025, realised investment reached 134% of the government's target, accounting for about 9.5% of total national investment, while exports exceeded 120% of the target and represented around 12% of Indonesia's total exports.



Despite this progress, the government believes significant untapped potential remains, particularly in digital creative service exports that are not yet fully captured in official statistics, including music, animation, design, architecture, game development and other technology services.



To strengthen the ecosystem, Indonesia’s Creative Economy Ministry is partnering with digital media platform Kumparan to expand public awareness of the creative economy, promote local products, nurture young talent and widen market access through digital channels.



Kumparan Editor-in-Chief Ahmad Toriq said shifting content distribution to digital platforms is key to reaching younger audiences. As of June, the platform's cumulative digital content generated about 900 million monthly views, with an engagement rate of 0.24%.



He noted that while traditional text-based journalism remains important, video, livestreaming and other digital formats have become indispensable components of modern media strategies.



The collaboration between the government and digital media organisations is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Indonesia's creative economy while positioning young people as the primary engine of innovation- and technology-led economic growth./.

VNA