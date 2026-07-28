Micro dramas offer new opportunities for Thailand’s content creators

Hanoi (VNA) – Vertical short dramas are rapidly gaining popularity among smartphone users thanks to their fast-paced storytelling, simple plots and engaging content, creating fresh opportunities for Thailand’s digital content industry, according to the country's Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

The Bangkok Post quoted TPSO Director-General Nantapong Chiralerspong as saying vertical short dramas are produced in a 9:16 format for smartphones and tablets, with episodes typically lasting one to two minutes, making them well suited to consumers seeking quick, easily accessible entertainment.

Although the value of Thailand’s vertical short drama market has yet to be officially assessed, advertising analytics platform SocialPeta reported that Thailand ranked sixth globally in downloads of micro-drama applications in the first half of 2025, behind the United States, India, Indonesia, Brazil and Nigeria.

Chinese market analytics platform DianDian Data estimated that Thai consumers spent 7.7 million USD on in-app purchases during the first quarter of 2025, placing Thailand third worldwide in micro-drama in-app revenue after the US and Japan.

TPSO noted that more Thai companies are entering the vertical drama market. Veteran production house Kantana Group Plc, together with its partners, has launched the K-Short Drama project to produce more vertically formatted series.

Meanwhile, telecom operator Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS) said around 9 million users in Thailand watch short-drama applications each month. The company recently partnered with ReelShort to introduce a mobile package offering subscribers discounted access to the platform.

Nantapong said the rapid growth of vertical dramas is creating opportunities across Thailand’s creative economy, including literature, scriptwriting, video production, music, fashion and beauty, voice acting, translation, digital marketing and intellectual property (IP) management.

To strengthen the global competitiveness of Thai productions, TPSO recommends that content creators sharpen their storytelling techniques for the vertical format, focusing on concise narratives, smartphone-friendly visual composition and data-driven content optimisation. It also called for greater support for subtitle translation and dubbing, while encouraging international marketing efforts targeting audiences in China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States and Europe. Protecting and maximising the value of intellectual property should also remain a priority.

According to Nantapong, the rise of vertical short dramas reflects the transformation of the global digital content industry and changing consumer habits. He urged Thai creators to accelerate the development of distinctive original content to enhance the country’s international profile and generate benefits across the entire creative value chain./.​