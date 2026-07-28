World

Micro dramas offer new opportunities for Thailand’s content creators

The rapid growth of vertical dramas is creating opportunities across Thailand’s creative economy, including literature, scriptwriting, video production, music, fashion and beauty, voice acting, translation, digital marketing and intellectual property (IP) management.

Hanoi (VNA) – Vertical short dramas are rapidly gaining popularity among smartphone users thanks to their fast-paced storytelling, simple plots and engaging content, creating fresh opportunities for Thailand’s digital content industry, according to the country's Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

The Bangkok Post quoted TPSO Director-General Nantapong Chiralerspong as saying vertical short dramas are produced in a 9:16 format for smartphones and tablets, with episodes typically lasting one to two minutes, making them well suited to consumers seeking quick, easily accessible entertainment.

Although the value of Thailand’s vertical short drama market has yet to be officially assessed, advertising analytics platform SocialPeta reported that Thailand ranked sixth globally in downloads of micro-drama applications in the first half of 2025, behind the United States, India, Indonesia, Brazil and Nigeria.

Chinese market analytics platform DianDian Data estimated that Thai consumers spent 7.7 million USD on in-app purchases during the first quarter of 2025, placing Thailand third worldwide in micro-drama in-app revenue after the US and Japan.

TPSO noted that more Thai companies are entering the vertical drama market. Veteran production house Kantana Group Plc, together with its partners, has launched the K-Short Drama project to produce more vertically formatted series.

Meanwhile, telecom operator Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS) said around 9 million users in Thailand watch short-drama applications each month. The company recently partnered with ReelShort to introduce a mobile package offering subscribers discounted access to the platform.

Nantapong said the rapid growth of vertical dramas is creating opportunities across Thailand’s creative economy, including literature, scriptwriting, video production, music, fashion and beauty, voice acting, translation, digital marketing and intellectual property (IP) management.

To strengthen the global competitiveness of Thai productions, TPSO recommends that content creators sharpen their storytelling techniques for the vertical format, focusing on concise narratives, smartphone-friendly visual composition and data-driven content optimisation. It also called for greater support for subtitle translation and dubbing, while encouraging international marketing efforts targeting audiences in China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States and Europe. Protecting and maximising the value of intellectual property should also remain a priority.

According to Nantapong, the rise of vertical short dramas reflects the transformation of the global digital content industry and changing consumer habits. He urged Thai creators to accelerate the development of distinctive original content to enhance the country’s international profile and generate benefits across the entire creative value chain./.​

VNA
#Thailand #content creators #micro dramas #vertical short dramas #Thailand’s digital content industry Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Thailand approves fisheries management plan for 2023–2027 period

Thailand approves fisheries management plan for 2023–2027 period

The Thai Government considers the fisheries sector a key pillar of national food security and an important contributor to the economy. Exports of processed aquatic products, including canned seafood, fresh shrimp and frozen shrimp, generate more than 200 billion THB (5.9 billion USD) in annual revenue.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand steps up fight against corruption

Chairing the first meeting of the Anti-Corruption Coordination Committee in 2026 on July 23, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Government will prioritise structural reforms to prevent corruption rather than relying solely on punitive measures after offences have been committed.

Thailand unveils strategy for workforce reskilling

Thailand unveils strategy for workforce reskilling

Thai Government efforts will focus on raising productivity per worker rather than expanding the workforce size. This will require workers across the industrial, services and agricultural sectors to acquire new skills and adapt to production systems increasingly driven by AI, automation and digital technologies.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.