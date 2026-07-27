Thailand approves fisheries management plan for 2023–2027 period

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's Cabinet has approved the Fisheries Management Policy and Plan for 2023–2027, with the aim of promoting the sustainable development of the fisheries sector, enhancing the competitiveness of businesses, and striking a balance between resource exploitation and conservation amid declining fish stocks and increasingly stringent international trade standards.



According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Capt. Patdarasmi Thongsaluay, the plan, proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, will guide fisheries management and development for the 2023–2027 period in line with the country's fisheries resources, economic conditions, environmental requirements and international trade regulations, The Nation reported.



The Thai Government considers the fisheries sector a key pillar of national food security and an important contributor to the economy. Exports of processed aquatic products, including canned seafood, fresh shrimp and frozen shrimp, generate more than 200 billion THB (5.9 billion USD) in annual revenue.



However, the industry continues to face mounting challenges, including declining marine resources, the impacts of climate change, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and increasingly demanding requirements from international import markets.



The new plan will be implemented through four strategic pillars and 18 sets of measures, focusing on conserving and restoring aquatic ecosystems, ensuring the sustainable management of fisheries resources, strengthening the capacity of fishermen and enterprises, improving product quality standards, promoting the application of science, technology and innovation, and increasing the value of fisheries products.



With a total budget of 12.76 billion THB, the plan aims by 2027 to increase annual fishery output by at least 25,000 tonnes, maintain annual sectoral growth of at least 3%, eliminate IUU fishing, and ensure full traceability throughout the supply chain.



It also targets 100% compliance with legal requirements by Thai fishing vessels operating outside the country's waters, a minimum 5% annual increase in the net income of fishing communities, 95% of aquatic products meeting international standards without being rejected by importing markets, and the practical application of at least 40 research outcomes and technological innovations before 2027./.

VNA