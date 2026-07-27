Indonesia signs deal to acquire 12 Italian M-346 fighter trainer aircraft

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia's Ministry of Defence has signed a contract to purchase 12 M-346 F Block 20 advanced fighter trainer aircraft from Italy's Leonardo to strengthen pilot training for the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), according to Indonesia's Antara News Agency.



Brigadier General Rico Ricardo Sirait, head of the ministry's Information Bureau, said the M-346 F Block 20 was selected because it meets the Air Force's advanced pilot training requirements while supporting the operational doctrine of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI).



The acquisition is expected to help improve pilot training and further strengthen the combat readiness of the Indonesian Air Force.



The procurement is part of Indonesia's broader efforts to modernise its defence capabilities in a sustainable manner, said Dave Laksono, Deputy Chairman of Commission I of the House of Representatives, which oversees defence affairs.



Laksono said the purchase was based on operational requirements, the compatibility of the country's weapons systems and available human resources.



He added that Indonesia remains committed to defence partnerships that provide long-term benefits, including technology transfer, human resource development, stronger domestic maintenance capabilities and greater participation of the country's defence industry in global supply chains.



In recent years, Indonesia has launched several major defence procurement programmes to replace ageing aircraft and enhance its air combat capabilities.



This year, the country is expected to receive the first batch of 42 Rafale fighter jets ordered from France, while continuing plans to acquire F-15EX fighter aircraft from the US and jointly develop the KF-21 fighter jet with the Republic of Korea. It is also investing in radar systems, military transport aircraft and other support capabilities as part of its efforts to build a modern air force./.





VNA