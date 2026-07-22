Lao police dismantle large online gambling, telecom fraud ring

Vientiane (VNA) – A special task force under the Lao Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Mobile Police, has dismantled a major online gambling and telecommunications fraud network, arresting more than 500 suspects.

The operation targeted a rented building in Dong Phosy village of Hadxayfong district, Vientiane, where authorities alleged that criminal groups were operating online gambling platforms and conducting telecommunications and online fraud schemes, the KPL news agency reported.

During the raid on July 18, authorities detained a total of 589 suspects, including both Lao citizens and foreigners, among them 309 women. They also seized a large quantity of electronic equipment, including 1,517 desktop computers, 4,045 laptops and 5,245 mobile phones.

Investigations are continuing to identify and apprehend the ringleaders and other accomplices for strict handling in accordance with the law.

The Lao Ministry of Public Security said the recent successful crackdowns on organised cybercrime groups were made possible in part thanks to cooperation and support from members of the public, who provided valuable information.

The ministry also urged people to remain vigilant when using social media platforms to avoid becoming victims of online fraud rings and to immediately stop all forms of gambling, especially online gambling.

It called on citizens to promptly report any individuals, organisations or locations showing signs of illegal activities through the ministry’s official Facebook page, the Economic Police Department’s Facebook page, or by calling the 1533 hotline, which operates 24 hours a day./.​