World

Lao police dismantle large online gambling, telecom fraud ring

The operation targeted a rented building in Dong Phosy village of Hadxayfong district, Vientiane, where authorities alleged that criminal groups were operating online gambling platforms and conducting telecommunications and online fraud schemes.

Thousands of mobile phones installed on specialised racks – items seized by the Lao Ministry of Public Security in an online fraud investigation. (Photo published by VNA)
Thousands of mobile phones installed on specialised racks – items seized by the Lao Ministry of Public Security in an online fraud investigation. (Photo published by VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A special task force under the Lao Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Mobile Police, has dismantled a major online gambling and telecommunications fraud network, arresting more than 500 suspects.

The operation targeted a rented building in Dong Phosy village of Hadxayfong district, Vientiane, where authorities alleged that criminal groups were operating online gambling platforms and conducting telecommunications and online fraud schemes, the KPL news agency reported.

During the raid on July 18, authorities detained a total of 589 suspects, including both Lao citizens and foreigners, among them 309 women. They also seized a large quantity of electronic equipment, including 1,517 desktop computers, 4,045 laptops and 5,245 mobile phones.

Investigations are continuing to identify and apprehend the ringleaders and other accomplices for strict handling in accordance with the law.

The Lao Ministry of Public Security said the recent successful crackdowns on organised cybercrime groups were made possible in part thanks to cooperation and support from members of the public, who provided valuable information.

The ministry also urged people to remain vigilant when using social media platforms to avoid becoming victims of online fraud rings and to immediately stop all forms of gambling, especially online gambling.

It called on citizens to promptly report any individuals, organisations or locations showing signs of illegal activities through the ministry’s official Facebook page, the Economic Police Department’s Facebook page, or by calling the 1533 hotline, which operates 24 hours a day./.​

VNA
#Lao Ministry of Public Security #online gambling #telecommunications fraud network #Laos Laos
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Officials at the closing sitting of the 10th Lao NA's first extraordinary session on July 10, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Laos adopts coordinated steps to propel economic growth

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, addressing the first extraordinary session of the 10th Lao National Assembly from July 6-10, said the push is designed to hit the economic growth targets and macroeconomic benchmarks approved by the legislature.

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)

Laos intensifies anti-corruption campaign

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said inspection work should go beyond recognising good practices to uncovering shortcomings, misconduct and law violations, while fully assessing the losses caused to the State, organisations, individuals and the legitimate interests of citizens.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.