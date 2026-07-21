Thailand welcomes 17.36 million foreign visitors

​Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand received approximately 17.36 million international tourist arrivals between January 1 and July 18, 2026, down 3.05% from the same period last year, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported on July 20.

Despite the decline in the number of visitors, international tourism generated around 838.73 billion THB (25.8 billion USD) in revenue during the period.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul said China was the largest source market, with 2.86 million visitors, followed by Malaysia with 2.25 million, India with 1.31 million, Russia with 1.06 million and the Republic of Korea with 631,777.

The ministry said tourism activity strengthened during the week from July 12-18, as Thailand welcomed 585,189 foreign visitors, up by 22,735, or 4.04%, from the previous week. Daily arrivals averaged 83,598.

The trend was also supported by the summer school holidays in China and Taiwan (China), along with increased flight frequencies on several routes, including Shenzhen–Phuket services, which rose from three to four flights per week.

Other supporting factors included flydubai’s launch of its Dubai–Bangkok service to Don Mueang, helping to expand connecting options for long-haul travellers through the Emirates/flydubai network, as well as Thai Airways’ launch of its Amsterdam–Suvarnabhumi route./.

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