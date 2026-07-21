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Thailand’s exports benefit from growing use of FTA privileges

Thailand’s use of export privileges under free trade agreements (FTAs) continued to expand in April 2026, with shipments claiming preferential treatment valued at 31.77 billion USD, said the Thai Ministry of Commerce as cited by The Nation.

Cargo handling at a port in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: VNA)
Cargo handling at a port in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s use of export privileges under free trade agreements (FTAs) continued to expand in April 2026, with shipments claiming preferential treatment valued at 31.77 billion USD, said the Thai Ministry of Commerce as cited by The Nation.

The figure represented a 10.19% increase from a year earlier and accounted for 81.41% of the total value of exports eligible for preferential treatment.

Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce, said the figures underscored the role of FTAs in helping Thai exporters cut costs, enter new markets and strengthen their competitiveness in global trade.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China and India remained the leading destinations, while motor vehicles and fresh durian were among the products making the greatest use of preferential tariffs.

The five agreements recording the highest export values under FTA privileges were the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), at 10.62 billion USD; the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA), 8.51 billion USD; the ASEAN-India Free Trade Area (AIFTA), 5.01 billion USD; the Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement (JTEPA), 2.39 billion USD; and the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (TAFTA), 1.98 billion USD.

The five product categories with the highest use of FTA privileges in April were motor vehicles for transporting goods; fresh durian; jewellery and other articles made from other precious metals; goldware, silverware and related precious-metal components; and synthetic rubber mixed with natural rubber.

Arada said Thai small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were being encouraged to expand into FTA markets. The Department of Foreign Trade will continue holding workshops nationwide to help businesses make better use of trade preferences.

The programmes are designed to improve companies’ understanding of FTAs, rules of origin and procedures for claiming preferential tariffs, while helping them identify new business opportunities overseas.

In fiscal year 2026, the department provided training and business development support to more than 1,400 entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on SMEs.

Its latest workshop, titled “FTA GO! Driving Trade and Strengthening Thai Entrepreneurs,” was held in Chonburi province on July 6-7. It provided detailed guidance on FTA privileges and compliance with rules of origin while supporting businesses through a programme aimed at helping SMEs enter FTA markets.

The initiative targets three high-potential markets, including Switzerland, Norway and India which are considered strategic export destinations where Thai companies can leverage existing FTAs to expand sales and increase export value./.

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