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Ambassador highlights Philippines' priorities for ASEAN Chairmanship

Speaking ahead of Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar's visit to Manila for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings, Philippine Ambassador to India Josel F. Ignacio praised India for its role in advancing ASEAN's goals and its consistent support for the bloc's unity and centrality in the regional architecture.

New Delhi (VNA) – The Philippines focuses on three key priorities during its 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship under the theme "Navigating our Future, Together", namely peace and security anchors, prosperity corridors, and people empowerment, Philippine Ambassador to India Josel F. Ignacio has said.

According to the ambassador, the priorities align with ASEAN's three pillars – Political-Security, Economic, and Socio-Cultural – and aim to advance regional economic integration, accelerate digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), strengthen supply chain resilience, and enhance energy and food security amid an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

Speaking ahead of Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar's visit to Manila for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings, Ignacio praised India for its role in advancing ASEAN's goals and its consistent support for the bloc's unity and centrality in the regional architecture.

He noted that India and ASEAN share a common vision for the Indo-Pacific, with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) closely aligned with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), providing a strong foundation for deeper cooperation.

Ignacio said Jaishankar's visit will reaffirm India's commitment to ASEAN while injecting fresh momentum into the ASEAN–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The visit is also expected to advance key areas of cooperation, including the review of the ASEAN–India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), stronger maritime security cooperation, and closer bilateral ties between the Philippines and India.

The ambassador also stressed that ASEAN and India possess highly complementary strengths, ranging from mineral resources and manufacturing capacity to technology.

Expanding cooperation, he said, will enable both sides to diversify supply chains, broaden economic opportunities, reduce dependence on traditional partners, and enhance the region's resilience and self-reliance./.

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