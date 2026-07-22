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China ready to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN

China stands ready to work with ASEAN to deepen mutual trust, enhance mutual understanding and mutual support, safeguard the common interests of China and ASEAN, uphold the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South, and advance the development of a more just and reasonable international order.

Hanoi (VNA) – China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on July 21.

As reported by China’s Xinhua News Agency, Wang made the remarks during his meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

Wang stated that China has always upheld the equality of all countries and pursued a policy of good-neighborliness and friendship with neighboring countries.

He noted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). China was the first major country to accede to the treaty, prompting other major countries to follow suit and significantly elevating ASEAN's international standing. China will continue to support ASEAN Community-building and ASEAN's pursuit of unity and self-strengthening.

Wang mentioned that this year also marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a pivotal year bridging past achievements and future cooperation. He added that the world is undergoing profound changes intertwined with turbulence, yet East Asia has generally maintained prosperity and stability, a hard-won situation that all parties should cherish.

Wang said that China stands ready to work with ASEAN to deepen mutual trust, enhance mutual understanding and mutual support, safeguard the common interests of China and ASEAN, uphold the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South, and advance the development of a more just and reasonable international order.

Kao spoke highly of ASEAN-China relations and the outcomes of practical cooperation between the two sides, and thanked China for its firm support for ASEAN's centrality in regional architecture.

Kao said that ASEAN looks forward to closer strategic alignment with China, deeper practical cooperation in trade, investment, digital economy and other sectors, more people-to-people exchanges, and steady progress in ASEAN-China relations./.

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