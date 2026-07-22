Thailand, US step up cooperation against global scam networks

​Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and the US have agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating scam centres and transnational crime, with a focus on dismantling entire criminal networks rather than merely prosecuting low-level operatives.

Thai Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on July 21 received visiting Director of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel for talks focused on expanding international cooperation against scam syndicates, which have emerged as a major economic and social threat affecting victims worldwide, Thailand's The Nation newspaper reported.

Anutin said Thailand considers the fight against transnational crime and technology-related fraud a national priority. The country has intensified efforts to combat cybercrime, money laundering and online scams through closer coordination among law enforcement and financial agencies to trace illicit funds and seize assets linked to criminal networks.

Thai authorities have frozen or confiscated assets worth tens of billions of THB in cases involving scam networks and other forms of organised crime.

Patel praised Thailand's efforts to tackle online scams, as well as its broader actions against drug trafficking, human trafficking and international criminal organisations. He said cooperation between the FBI and the Royal Thai Police (RTP) has proved effective, with both sides agreeing to strengthen intelligence sharing and security information coordination.

The FBI Director also highlighted cooperation with Thai police in combating scam operations across Southeast Asia, including investigations involving mobile phones seized from suspected scam networks in Thailand.

Both sides agreed that future enforcement efforts should go beyond arresting individuals carrying out scams at the operational level. Cooperation will instead target those controlling criminal networks, their financial channels and supporting infrastructure, as well as their links to other forms of transnational crime.

Patel earlier said the FBI is working with international partners to pursue fraud organisations and facilities responsible for stealing billions of US dollars from victims, including Americans targeted by overseas operations.

Thailand and the US agreed that sustained international cooperation is essential as scam networks can rapidly move personnel, funds and digital operations across borders. The two sides pledged to mobilise their law enforcement capabilities and strengthen intelligence and resource sharing with other countries to dismantle such networks at their roots./.