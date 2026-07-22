Thailand steps up sales of southern durian

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's Ministry of Commerce is seeking to boost the consumption and distribution of 300,000 tonnes of southern durian amid concerns over a potential supply glut following a decline in orders from China due to quality issues involving unripe fruit.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, said durian output in southern Thailand is forecast to reach 752,515 tonnes this year, up 30% from the previous season. About 35% of the crop has already entered the market, leaving approximately 489,199 tonnes yet to be distributed.

He attributed the early-season price decline to China's temporary suspension of orders over quality concerns related to unripe durians, along with increased competition from foreign suppliers and domestic output from Thailand's eastern and northeastern growing regions.

To stabilise prices, the Department of Internal Trade has intervened through advance purchases and consumer-oriented promotional campaigns. Southern Monthong durians are currently priced at 85–105 THB (2.53–3.13 USD ) per kg for AB grade, 60–80 THB for C grade and 40–55 THB for D grade.

The plan to distribute 300,000 tonnes of southern durian includes 3,700 tonnes secured through advance purchase contracts, 9,000 tonnes through consumption promotion campaigns and 281,000 tonnes through off-farm distribution networks.

Additional measures include setting up direct sales outlets, subsidising postal delivery costs and supporting processing initiatives.

Under its medium-term strategy, the ministry plans to target tourists through consumption campaigns, partner with food brands to develop durian-based menus, and organise field trips for foreign ambassadors to major producing provinces, including Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Despite challenges early in the season, Thailand's overall durian exports remain robust. From January 1 to July 5 this year, the country exported 908,047.46 tonnes of durian in 55,831 shipments, generating more than 104.19 billion THB./.