​ Thailand secures deal to export 500 tonnes of durian to China

​Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Commerce has led a delegation of businesses with geographical indication (GI) products to Shanghai, China, to promote trade and expand overseas markets for the country's specialty agricultural products.

As part of the visit, the delegation held business matching sessions with more than 16 Chinese fruit importers at the Huizhan Fruit Wholesale Market, one of eastern China's major agricultural distribution hubs with annual transactions exceeding 100 billion THB (about 3 billion USD).

The highlight of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between producers of Sisaket volcanic durian and the Huizhan market for the supply of 500 tonnes of durian. The agreement is expected to expand the market share of Thai fruit in China while enhancing the value of products protected by geographical indications.

The delegation also showcased a range of renowned GI products from six provinces, including Sisaket volcanic durian, Ruby Siam Pak Phanang pomelo from Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ratchaburi aromatic coconut, Bang Khla golden Nam Dok Mai mango from Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi durian and Phitsanulok golden Nam Dok Mai mango.

According to Thailand's Department of Intellectual Property, the country has registered more than 260 GI products, generating economic value of over 116.25 billion THB. Fruits account for about 45% of all GI products. Thai authorities believe the Chinese market still offers significant growth potential as consumers increasingly value quality, food safety and product traceability./.

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