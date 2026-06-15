Nurturing entrepreneurial dreams among students

Entrepreneurship is no longer confined to the business world. It has become a growing movement among young people, spreading across universities and even secondary schools. Inspired by everyday challenges and opportunities, many students are transforming their ideas into practical projects, creating innovative products with real-world applications and a strong commitment to serving their communities.
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The successful conclusion of the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi marked another milestone in regional cooperation. Under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred,” leaders, experts, and stakeholders came together to advance a shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive ASEAN.
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivered a keynote address titled “Proactively Shaping Peace, Stability and Development in a world of turbulence” at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, as part of his state visit to Singapore from May 29 to 31.
Vietnam’s becoming the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in the world to ratify the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, not only demonstrates its strong commitment to cybersecurity but also underscores its active role in strengthening international cooperation against cybercrime. In today’s podcast episode, we explore how the Hanoi Convention reinforces Vietnam’s growing contribution to global efforts to combat cybercrime, drawing on insights from officials and experts at home and abroad.
Extreme heat across northern and central Vietnam has driven national electricity demand to fresh records, with power consumption expected to climb even higher as temperatures in Hanoi approach historic highs this week.
E10 biofuel will officially be distributed nationwide from June 1 under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s roadmap on energy transition and environmentally friendly fuel use.
As Vietnam enters a new stage of development marked by strong demands for institutional reform, governance innovation and national digital transformation, the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front has become more important than ever. The Front continues to serve as the centre for fostering solidarity and bringing together the aspirations, determination and strength of the people.
Vietnam’s national U17 football team secured a historic first qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 after defeating the United Arab Emirates 3-2 in the final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia on early May 14.
Vietnam and India agreed to enhance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of the state visit to India from May 5-7 by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.
Today’s podcast episode takes you to Bangkok, Thailand, and its story of green urban regeneration. From revitalising green spaces and restoring canals to developing clean transportation, these experiences offer useful insights for cities across Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, on their journey toward sustainable development.
From north to south, Vietnamese people on April 26 (the 10th day of the third lunar month) solemnly commemorated the Hung Kings, turning their hearts toward the nation’s roots.
President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung and his spouse paid a state visit to Vietnam from April 21–24 at the invitation of Party General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse.
In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing world, traditional values remain a vital link connecting people to their roots. The principle of “remembering the source of the water we drink” - a cornerstone of Vietnamese culture - continues to be preserved and passed down through generations.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, is on a four-day state visit to China. The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.
The first session of the 16th National Assembly has completed the consolidation of key State leadership positions for the 2026–2031 term, marking an important step in strengthening the State apparatus and laying the groundwork for Vietnam’s next phase of development.
In today’s episode, we explore how digital transformation is becoming a key driver in preserving and promoting the value of Vietnam’s cultural heritage in the digital era.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged faster construction of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai to ensure it begins commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25 marked a significant step in repositioning and elevating the Vietnam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, with breakthroughs in energy security and transport infrastructure cooperation.
The recent establishment of the Vietnam National Space Centre at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward mastering advanced technologies. More than just a scientific facility, it signals Vietnam’s growing ambition to harness space technology for sustainable development and innovation. In this episode, we take a closer look at what this milestone means for Vietnam.
Vietnam has become the world’s fourth-largest market for branded residences, reflecting its rising appeal for luxury real estate investment, according to Savills.
Phu Quoc has secured the second place in the “Best Islands” category at the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026. Voted for by millions of affluent global travellers, this gold standard ranking reflects the island’s world-class landscapes, infrastructure, and services.