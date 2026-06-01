Vietnam's early ratification of Hanoi Convention reinforces commitment to global fight against cybercrime

Vietnam’s becoming the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in the world to ratify the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, not only demonstrates its strong commitment to cybersecurity but also underscores its active role in strengthening international cooperation against cybercrime. In today’s podcast episode, we explore how the Hanoi Convention reinforces Vietnam’s growing contribution to global efforts to combat cybercrime, drawing on insights from officials and experts at home and abroad.