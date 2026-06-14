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After harvesting, bulrush grass is sun-dried before being used as raw material for making handicrafts. (Photo: VNA)
After harvesting, bulrush grass is sun-dried before being used as raw material for making handicrafts. (Photo: VNA)
Locals dry bulrush grass for handicraft weaving. (Photo: VNA)
Locals dry bulrush grass for handicraft weaving. (Photo: VNA)
Bulrush grass is dried before being made into handicraft products. (Photo: VNA)
Bulrush grass is dried before being made into handicraft products. (Photo: VNA)
Residents in Giang Thanh border area are making handicraft from bulrush grass. (Photo: VNA)
Residents in Giang Thanh border area are making handicraft from bulrush grass. (Photo: VNA)
The Phu My bulrush fields (Giang Thanh commune, An Giang province) provide abundant materials for local handicraft weaving. (Photo: VNA)
The Phu My bulrush fields (Giang Thanh commune, An Giang province) provide abundant materials for local handicraft weaving. (Photo: VNA)
An ethnic minority woman in An Giang province is weaving bulrush. (Photo: VNA)
An ethnic minority woman in An Giang province is weaving bulrush. (Photo: VNA)
A woman in Giang Thanh commune is sewing bulrush-based products. (Photo: VNA)
A woman in Giang Thanh commune is sewing bulrush-based products. (Photo: VNA)
Many bulrush handicraft products are exported, helping improve local incomes. (Photo: VNA)
Many bulrush handicraft products are exported, helping improve local incomes. (Photo: VNA)
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Mekong Delta residents transform bulrush grass into handicrafts

Making use of the abundant bulrush grass that grows along the Vietnam-Cambodia border in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, local residents have developed a wide range of handicrafts, including handbags, baskets, wallets, household and decorative items. The craft has created jobs, boosted incomes, and contributed to improving local livelihoods and living standards.

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#An Giang border handicrafts #bulrush grass weaving #cỏ bàng crafts #Giang Thanh commune #Phu My grass fields #sustainable livelihoods #rural women artisans #ethnic minority craftwork #eco-friendly materials #handmade baskets and bags #Vietnam traditional weaving #cross-border rural economy #export handicrafts.

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