Mekong Delta residents transform bulrush grass into handicrafts
Making use of the abundant bulrush grass that grows along the Vietnam-Cambodia border in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, local residents have developed a wide range of handicrafts, including handbags, baskets, wallets, household and decorative items. The craft has created jobs, boosted incomes, and contributed to improving local livelihoods and living standards.
#An Giang border handicrafts #bulrush grass weaving #cỏ bàng crafts #Giang Thanh commune #Phu My grass fields #sustainable livelihoods #rural women artisans #ethnic minority craftwork #eco-friendly materials #handmade baskets and bags #Vietnam traditional weaving #cross-border rural economy #export handicrafts.