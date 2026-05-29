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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers keynote address at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers keynote address at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers keynote address at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers keynote address at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers keynote address at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers keynote address at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attend the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attend the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)
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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivers keynote address at 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue

On May 29 evening, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam delivered the keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue – a leading and prestigious forum on defense and security in Asia and the world. This was the first time the top Vietnamese leader attended and delivered an important speech at a multilateral event on regional security.

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