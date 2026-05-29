Singapore holds welcome ceremony for Vietnamese leader
On the morning of May 29 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Singapore, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse hosted an official welcoming ceremony for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to the Republic of Singapore.
#Party General Secretary To Lam #State President To Lam #Singapore #President Tharman Shanmugaratnam #official welcoming ceremony #state visit #Vietnam–Singapore relations #high-level Vietnamese delegation #bilateral ties #Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #diplomacy #Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore #ASEAN cooperation #regional partnership #Singapore visit 2026 #Vietnamese delegation #official reception #strategic cooperation #VNA