Singapore holds welcome ceremony for Vietnamese leader

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam review the Guard of Honour. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam review the Guard of Honour. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam review the Guard of Honour. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam review the Guard of Honour. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam stand on the podium as the military band plays the national anthems of the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam stand on the podium as the military band plays the national anthems of the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
A solemn welcoming ceremony for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse is held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)
A solemn welcoming ceremony for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse is held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Singapore. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam introduces members of the high-level Vietnamese delegation attending the welcoming ceremony to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam introduces members of the high-level Vietnamese delegation attending the welcoming ceremony to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam introduces members of the high-level Vietnamese delegation attending the welcoming ceremony to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam introduces members of the high-level Vietnamese delegation attending the welcoming ceremony to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam signs the guest book. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam signs the guest book. (Photo: VNA)
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Singapore holds welcome ceremony for Vietnamese leader

On the morning of May 29 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Singapore, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse hosted an official welcoming ceremony for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to the Republic of Singapore.

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