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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: VNA)
After the talks, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong witness the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
After the talks, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong witness the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
After the talks, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong witness the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
After the talks, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong witness the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries. (Photo: VNA)
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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds talks with Singaporean Prime Minister

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam held talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the morning of May 29 as part of his three-day state visit to Singapore.

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