Politics

Vietnam, Singapore elevate cooperation toward ASEAN’s sustainable development

Vietnam's top leader delivering remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue also demonstrates that Vietnam is increasingly ready to play a more proactive role in addressing geopolitical and geo-economic uncertainties today

A view of VSIP in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
A view of VSIP in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam’s State visit to Singapore is said to hold a special significance as it opens a new chapter of strategic cooperation between the two countries, helping shape a more resilient, sustainable and forward-looking ASEAN amid growing global uncertainties.

Strong foundation and new aspirations

From the Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) stretching across Vietnam to emerging areas such as digital transformation, green energy, semiconductor industry, and smart logistics, Vietnam–Singapore relations are entering a new phase of deeper development, not only generating fresh momentum for each country’s growth, but also contributing to building a resilient and sustainable ASEAN. Over more than five decades, Vietnam-Singapore relations have become one of the most successful cooperation models within ASEAN. The elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 marked a historic milestone, reflecting growing political trust and a shared vision amid an increasingly volatile global landscape.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tran Phuoc Anh noted that the development of both Vietnam and Singapore is in a transitional phase toward a new stage, which for Vietnam is the era of the nation’s rise.

The strength of the relationship is reflected in robust trade and investment figures. As of August 2025, Singapore remained the second-largest foreign investor in Vietnam with more than 4,200 valid projects worth a combined 87.6 billion USD. Meanwhile, Vietnam has become Singapore’s eighth-largest import market, driven by strong growth in machinery, equipment and electronic components.

Strategic shift toward new growth drivers

The next stage of cooperation is increasingly focused on digital economy, green transition and investment expansion into new localities across Vietnam. Singaporean investment is no longer concentrated only in major urban centres, but is reaching high-potential localities such as Bac Ninh, Vinh Long and Phu Tho.

In Vinh Long, Lawrence Chan, head of the VSIP Management Board under Singapore’s Sembcorp Group, affirmed the company’s commitment to sharing technical expertise, experience, and pilot initiatives on green industrial parks, renewable energy supply, water solutions, and digital connectivity for local provinces. Meanwhile, Ang Wee Sen, Executive Director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association, personally visited to explore opportunities in the northern province of Bac Ninh, expressing hopes for favourable conditions for Singaporean microelectronics firms to assess the investment environment and establish production chains.

To facilitate these new investment flows, Singapore announced two key initiatives at the 19th Vietnam-Singapore Connectivity Ministerial Meeting (CMM) in October 2025, including establishing the Singapore Investment Unit (SIU), which will serve as a “one-stop” platform to support businesses, along with the Innovation and Talent Exchange Scheme (ITES).

Another notable example of expanding cooperation is the operation of the Off-Airport Cargo Terminal (OACT) in Phu Tho, jointly developed by Vietnam’s T&T Group and Singaporean logistics giant YCH Group, contributing to supply chain modernisation.

Co-creating innovation ecosystem

As Vietnam seeks to escape the middle-income trap, science, technology and innovation have been identified as key growth drivers.

Assoc., Prof., Dr. Duong Minh Hai from the National University of Singapore said the potential between the two countries is highly complementary with Singapore is strong in governance and financial ecosystems, while Vietnam offers a dynamic market and a young workforce. According to Hai, future cooperation should move beyond simply “buying technology” toward jointly developing and commercialising new technologies.

Such collaboration could deliver major benefits in strategic sectors, he said, noting that by combining Singapore’s advanced technologies with Vietnam’s abundant agricultural by-products such as rice straw, sugarcane residue and pineapple leaves, the two countries could help Vietnam build a self-reliant green materials industry and support Vietnam’s net-zero goals.

Regarding digital technology, the “Tech Connect” platform is expected to link the Government, scientists and businesses in order to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, Hai said.

Contributing to a resilient ASEAN with sustainable development

The growing partnership between Vietnam and Singapore extends beyond bilateral interests and contributes to reinforcing ASEAN’s central role.

Ambassador Anh stressed that the two countries should continue coordinating closely to promote peace, stability and sustainable development in the region, turning Vietnam-Singapore relations into a model of bilateral relations, thus promoting ASEAN cooperation and solidarity.

International trust in Vietnam’s growing role was further reflected in an invitation extended to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to deliver a keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong said the invitation demonstrated the international community’s recognition of Vietnam’s increasingly important role and prestige in the international arena. Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh described the occasion as an important milestone and acknowledgement of Vietnam’s achievements over the past three decades as an active ASEAN member contributing to political stability, economic integration, and building a more cohesive ASEAN community.

The top leader delivering remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue also demonstrates that Vietnam is increasingly ready to play a more proactive role in addressing geopolitical and geo-economic uncertainties today, the diplomat said.

He reaffirmed Singapore’s support for Vietnam in taking on a more proactive role in this regard, noting that the two countries share many common principles and perspectives on international issues, including respect for national sovereignty, adherence to international law, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

Built on deep political trust, a shared aspiration for development, and close engagement of the two nations' business communities, the Vietnam–Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is opening up significant new space for cooperation. Beyond serving as a driver of growth for each country, this relationship also contributes to strengthening a more dynamic and resilient ASEAN that is better equipped to withstand uncertainties of the times./.

VNA
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