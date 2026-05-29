Politics

Top legislator extends Vesak greetings in Ho Chi Minh City

The top legislator highly appreciated the VBS’s active contributions to strengthening the great national unity bloc and encouraging monks, nuns and Buddhist followers to comply with the Party’s guidelines and State policies and laws.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, on May 29. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on May 29 visited and extended greetings to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), and Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Vice Supreme Patriarch and President of the VBS Executive Council, on the occasion of Vesak 2026 (Buddhist Calendar 2570).

Joining the visit was President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai.

Conveying wishes for a peaceful, united and joyful Vesak celebration, the NA Chairman told Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang that Buddhism has accompanied the nation throughout its history and remained closely connected with the people. He noted that religious dignitaries, including representatives of the VBS, have consistently been represented in the legislature and People’s Councils at various levels.

Chairman Man said the NA had recently adopted several laws relating to religious belief and activities, including Buddhism. He cited the 2026 law on belief and religion, which will take effect from January 1, 2027, as well as the revised land law, education law and cultural heritage law, all of which provide clearer provisions regarding the rights of religious organisations.

The NA and Government have also introduced coordination mechanisms and assigned ministries and agencies, particularly the Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, to support the sangha in organising major events.

The top legislator highly appreciated the VBS’s active contributions to strengthening the great national unity bloc and encouraging monks, nuns and Buddhist followers to comply with the Party’s guidelines and State policies and laws. He also praised the Sangha’s effective participation in patriotic emulation movements launched by the State and the VFF, including social welfare activities, poverty alleviation, disaster and epidemic relief, support for vulnerable groups, environmental protection and rural and urban development programmes.

The leader affirmed that the Party, State and VFF always value and appreciate the significant contributions made by the VBS and Buddhist followers nationwide to the cause of national construction and defence.

Chairman Man also expressed his hope that congresses of Buddhist organisations at all levels and the 10th National Buddhist Congress this year would be held successfully, contributing to a stronger, more integrated and more developed sangha.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang affirmed that the VBS would continue working closely with authorities, the VFF and mass organisations to strengthen national and religious unity, while continuing social welfare activities and patriotic movements.

He also praised policies recently adopted by the legislature to remove bottlenecks hindering socio-economic development, describing them as decisions aligned with the aspirations of the people. He expressed confidence that under the Party’s leadership, Vietnam would continue to achieve strong development in the new era.

vnanet-top-legislator-extends-vesak-greetings-2.jpg
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Vice Supreme Patriarch and President of the VBS Executive Council, on May 29. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman Man said he believes that the VBS would continue to serve as an active member organisation of the VFF, accompanying the Party, State and people, and making increasingly practical contributions to national development and protection in the new stage.

For his part, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon expressed hope that Party and State leaders would continue supporting and creating favourable conditions for Buddhist followers and the VBS in carrying out Buddhist affairs and contributing to the country’s prosperity./.

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