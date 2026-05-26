Society

VFF leader sends Vesak greetings to Buddhist community

Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently upheld the spirit of “protecting the nation and serving the people” while accompanying the nation in promoting social ethics, strengthening great national unity, and advancing national development.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai on May 26 sent Vesak greetings to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers in Vietnam and abroad on the occasion of the 2570th Vesak celebration under the Buddhist calendar.

In her congratulatory letter, Hoai extended her best wishes to the Buddhist community and acknowledged the important contributions made by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Buddhist followers at home and overseas to the country’s development amid both opportunities and challenges.

She noted that Vietnam has continued to achieve socio-economic progress, maintain national defence and security, improve social welfare and living standards, and enhance its international position.

According to Hoai, Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently upheld the spirit of “protecting the nation and serving the people” while accompanying the nation in promoting social ethics, strengthening great national unity, and advancing national development.

On behalf of the VFF Central Committee, she praised the contributions of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Buddhist followers to the country’s overall achievements.

Hoai also expressed confidence that the Buddhist community would continue to foster patriotism and join the Party, armed forces and people in building a prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam in the new era./.

VNA
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