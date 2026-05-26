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Vietnam, Singapore strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, from May 29-31, carries significant importance in continuing to implement and further concretise the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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The article “Singapore and Vietnam: Strengthening Economic Cooperation in a Changing Global Environment” on Singaporean news site asiainvest.com.sg. (Photo: Screenshot)

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