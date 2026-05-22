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Vietnam-China strengthen coffee cooperation

Vietnam-China coffee cooperation is rooted in geographical proximity and similar natural conditions. Vietnam’s Central Highlands are renowned for Robusta coffee, while China’s Yunnan province mainly cultivates Arabica beans. This complementarity creates opportunities for technical exchanges, production cooperation, and joint market development.

#Vietnam-China coffee cooperation #Yunnan province #Central Highlands #Vietnam #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency
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