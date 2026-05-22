Vietnam underscores importance of international law at ASEAN-China meetings

​Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 32nd ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Consultation (ACSOC) and the 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials’ Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (ASEAN-China SOM-DOC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 21.

​At the ACSOC-32, ASEAN countries highly valued China’s role in the region and the world, describing China as one of ASEAN’s most dynamic, comprehensive and in-depth partners.

ASEAN and China are major drivers of regional growth and development, with ASEAN’s GDP growth reaching 4.9% in 2025 and China’s 5%. The two sides have also remained important trade and investment partners for many years.

The meeting noted that ASEAN will begin implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and related strategic plans in 2026. It will also mark the first year of implementation of the ASEAN-China Plan of Action (POA) for 2026-2030. Effective implementation of these visions and plans is expected to create a solid and mutually reinforcing foundation for the two sides’ future development.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) (1976-2026) and the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2021-2026), ASEAN and China agreed to organise various practical activities to highlight the significance of these milestones and create new opportunities for deeper cooperation in the years ahead.

Amid rapid, complex and unpredictable global developments, the meeting stressed the need for ASEAN and China to further promote dialogue, trust-building, connectivity and cooperation, while enhancing resilience and adaptability to shocks, thereby contributing to peace, security, stability and sustainable development in the region.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of outcomes of the 28th ASEAN-China Summit held in October last year, agreeing to continue promoting the ASEAN-China Plan of Action for 2026-2030, accelerate ratification procedures and effectively implement the upgraded protocol of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0, and strengthen cooperation in energy, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, cybercrime prevention and online fraud combat. The two sides exchanged various proposals and initiatives to promote cooperation, which are expected to be submitted to the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meetings and ASEAN-China Summits in July and November.

At the SOM-DOC 26, participating countries stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982). ASEAN countries and China reviewed progress in fully implementing the DOC and negotiating a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), while acknowledging efforts made through monthly meetings of the ASEAN-China Joint Working Group on the Implementation of the DOC towards an effective and substantive COC consistent with international law, including UNCLOS 1982.

Addressing the meetings, Deputy Foreign Minister Giang affirmed that Vietnam and ASEAN attach importance to the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He stressed that in the current context, ASEAN-China relations should make greater contributions to regional peace, stability and development.

He called on ASEAN and China to continue upholding international law, the UN Charter, the TAC and multilateralism, while strengthening consultations, building trust and promoting a culture of dialogue through ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Giang also proposed that the two sides strengthen consultations towards China’s early signing and ratification of the Protocol to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ). In addition, ASEAN and China should step up road, rail, maritime and air connectivity to ensure smooth trade flows and promote tourism and people-to-people exchanges, while enhancing cooperation in addressing emerging challenges, including ensuring security and safety in border areas and border gates, and combating human trafficking, drug trafficking, money laundering, other transnational crimes and cybersecurity threats.

He underlined the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation and overflight, settling disputes through peaceful means, and fully complying with international law, especially UNCLOS 1982. He called on parties to fully and effectively implement the DOC, affirming that the DOC serves as an important foundation for negotiations on a COC. Vietnam will continue coordinating closely with ASEAN countries and China to promote the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC in line with international law and UNCLOS 1982, contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea, the official stated.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Deputy Foreign Minister Giang held talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying, head of the ASEAN-China SOM delegation, and Hou Yanqi, head of China’s SOM-DOC delegation.

The two sides concurred to continue close coordination to effectively implement agreements and common perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries; increase high-level delegation exchanges; and promote substantive cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure connectivity, transport, agriculture and energy, among others.

They also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern and coordination at multilateral forums, while underscoring their determination to promote negotiations on an effective and substantive COC in line with international law and UNCLOS 1982./.

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