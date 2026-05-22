Politics

Vietnam, Russia seek to deepen defence cooperation

To elevate bilateral defence cooperation more substantively and effectively in line with agreements reached by senior leaders of both countries, the two sides agreed to continue implementing cooperation contents already agreed upon. Priority areas include effectively carrying out signed cooperation documents; exchanging and signing new agreements in line with the needs of both sides; sharing experience; cooperation in humanitarian mine clearance, military history education and communications; training cooperation; and promoting cooperation between the Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre and units under the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) shakes hands with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Removich Belousov on May 21 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) shakes hands with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Removich Belousov on May 21 (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam always values and remembers the wholehearted support and sincere sentiments that generations of leaders and people of Russia have extended to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence as well as in the ongoing cause of national construction and defence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang has said.

The Vietnamese official made the statement during talks between delegations of the Vietnamese and Russian defence ministries in Russia on May 21.

He noted that with the active coordination of the Russian Ministry of Defence, Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence inaugurated the Vietnam–Soviet Union solidarity and friendship monument at the Vietnam Military History Museum in August 2025 to honour Soviet military experts who supported Vietnam, with Russian experts serving as the core force.

Expressing his pleasure at the sound development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, Giang stressed that the important agreements reached by the two countries' senior leaders have created strong momentum to further deepen bilateral cooperation across all fields, with defence ties continuing to serve as one of the key pillars.

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Removich Belousov congratulated Giang on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence. He expressed confidence that, in his new positions, Giang would continue to pay attention to and make important contributions to the bilateral defence cooperation and the Vietnam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Russian minister affirmed his support for and willingness to promote cooperation with Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence in new areas suitable to the capabilities and conditions of each side.

The two ministers assessed that bilateral defence relations have continued to be consolidated and strengthened in line with their role as a key pillar in the overall Vietnam–Russia relationship, recording notable results in delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially high-level ones; cooperation between agencies and units of the two defence ministries; training cooperation; and scientific and technological research cooperation within the framework of the Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre.

The two sides have also actively supported and participated in multilateral activities hosted by each country and maintained close coordination within ASEAN-led cooperation mechanisms, including the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

To elevate bilateral defence cooperation more substantively and effectively in line with agreements reached by senior leaders of both countries, the two sides agreed to continue implementing cooperation contents already agreed upon. Priority areas include effectively carrying out signed cooperation documents; exchanging and signing new agreements in line with the needs of both sides; sharing experience; cooperation in humanitarian mine clearance, military history education and communications; training cooperation; and promoting cooperation between the Vietnam–Russia Tropical Science and Technology Research Centre and units under the Russian Ministry of Defence.

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An overview of the welcome ceremony for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence on their official visit to the Russia (Photo: VNA)

Giang thanked the Russian Ministry of Defence for allocating training quotas to the Vietnamese military, affirming that Vietnam stands ready to receive Russian military personnel for Vietnamese language studies and international defence officials’ courses at Vietnamese academies and schools.

Giang also invited leaders of the Russian Ministry of Defence and Russian defence industry enterprises to attend and display products at the third Vietnam International Defence Expo scheduled for December 2026.

Following the talks, the two sides signed several important documents to provide a solid foundation for future cooperation.

The same day, Giang and his delegation paid flower tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his monument and planted a commemorative tree at the square bearing his name. The delegation also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

On May 20, Giang and his entourage visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow, hailing the embassy’s contributions to promoting Vietnam-Russia relations./.

VNA
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