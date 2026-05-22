Top leader to visit Thailand later this month

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Thailand from May 27-29.
The visit is made at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Thailand from May 27-29.