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Ministry of Justice tops Public Administration Reform Index 2025

The Ministry of Justice clinched the top spot in Vietnam’s 2025 Public Administration Reform Index for ministries and ministry-level agencies, scoring 95.48 percent, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. 

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#Ministry of Justice #Public Administration Reform Index 2025 #Vietnam #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency
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