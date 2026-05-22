Politics

☀️ Morning digest on May 22

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on May 22

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Vietnam must develop its materials industry in a green, sustainable and self-reliant direction with international competitiveness, in line with global commitments, while ensuring the highest national interests, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said at a working session in Hanoi on May 21.

Speaking at a meeting with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and representatives from relevant ministries and agencies on orientations for developing Vietnam’s materials industry, the top leader stressed that the country has natural resources and market demand. Its greatest shortcomings lie in core technologies, deep processing capabilities, leading enterprises, an integrated ecosystem for research, testing, certification and commercialisation, as well as a sufficiently robust strategy to organise a national materials value chain. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on May 21 chaired a working session with standing members of the NA Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs regarding key tasks for 2026 and the entire 2026–2031 tenure.

Emphasising that tasks in 2026 and throughout the 16th-tenure legislature would be heavier, more complex and subject to higher requirements, the top legislator said the committee must take the lead in legal thinking, uphold high legislative drafting standards, sharpen policy appraisal work, strengthen oversight of law enforcement, and proactively contribute to building institutions for development. Read full story

- Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on May 21 led a Vietnamese delegation to an expanded informal online consultation meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers to prepare for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit. The event was chaired by Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa P. Lazaro, Chair of ASEAN 2026.

ASEAN foreign ministers shared views on the significance and importance of the summit commemorating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations, scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, on June 17–18, 2026. They affirmed the political commitment, strategic orientation, and renewed momentum for the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership and broader cooperation in the coming period. Read full story

- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 21 for the Group of African Ambassadors to Vietnam, ahead of the 63rd anniversary of Africa Day (May 25).

Trung extended warm congratulations to the African governments and people, and the African community living and working in Vietnam as well on the occasion. Read full story

- The Vietnamese government will impose fines of up to 50 million VND (about 1,900 USD) on social media users who share fabricated or false information, as part of a broad new decree aimed at tightening control over digital platforms.

The decree, spanning eight chapters and 117 articles, details administrative violations, penalty levels, remedial measures, and the authorities empowered to issue sanctions and write up violation reports across postal services, telecommunications, radio frequencies, e-transactions, information technology (IT), and civilian cryptography under cybersecurity management. Read full story

- The Institute for South Asian, West Asian and African Studies (ISAWAAS) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences convened a scientific seminar in Hanoi on May 21 to chart a path for Vietnam-Africa cooperation for sustainable development, timed for Africa Day on May 25.

In his opening speech, ISAWAAS Director Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Xuan Trung said climate change, economic instability, food security concerns, and the push for green transition have made international cooperation increasingly important to achieve sustainable development and prosperity. Read full story

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Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong speaks at the ceremony marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026) in the European country on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece on May 19 held a ceremony marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026).

The event was attended by head of the Communist Party of Greece's commission for foreign affairs Seretakis Nikos, Cuban Ambassador to Greece of Cuba Aramis Fuente Hernandez, along with around 50 guests, including Greek friends, representatives of the Vietnamese community in the host country, and staff of the Vietnamese embassy./. Read full story

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☀️ Morning digest on May 21

☀️ Morning digest on May 21

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's meeting with the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health to look into traditional medicine, PM Le Minh Hung's phone talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon, and the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City – RoK investment cooperation and business networking forum are among news highlights on May 20 evening.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top leader to visit Thailand later this month

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Thailand from May 27-29.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong speaks at the ceremony marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2026) in the European country on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh's birth anniversary commemorated in Greece

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Thu Huong described the late leader as a noble symbol of genuine patriotism harmoniously combined with proletarian internationalism. She stressed that the legacy he left behind is not only national independence, but also a rich treasure of ideology, morality, culture and lifestyle, embodying the spirit of self-reliance and resilience.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at at a working session in Hanoi on May 21, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for development of green, sustainable, self-reliant materials industry

Vietnam’s materials industry has recorded important progress in recent years. Sectors such as steel, cement, construction materials, basic chemicals, fertilisers, plastics, rubber, textiles and industrial wood processing have developed rapidly. Vietnam also possesses significant reserves of rare earths, bauxite, titanium, tungsten, graphite, silica sand and limestone.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 21

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 21

A meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Vietnam's participation in the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting, and the opening of a series of international exhibitions on the automotive industry and transport infrastructure are among news highlights on May 21.

General Nguyen Tan Cuong attends the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting (ACDFM-23) on May 21. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam pledges to contribute more to adaptive, future-ready ASEAN

General Nguyen Tan Cuong highly valued the meeting’s theme – “Navigating Our Future, Together”, describing it as timely and reflective of ASEAN’s aspiration for solidarity, shared development and a prosperous community actively and effectively responding to present and future challenges.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs the meeting of the standing board of the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation in Hanoi on May 21. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for strategic quantum technology development plan

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam emphasised that quantum technology is an entirely new, highly complex and rapidly evolving field closely linked to science and technology, national security, digital transformation, strategic industries and the country’s long-term competitiveness.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Hoai Nam (second from right) and delegates cut the ribbon to open IDEB 2026 (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia)

Vietnam attends international defence, security exhibition in Slovakia

A delegation from the Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Pham Hoai Nam, has paid a working visit to Slovakia and attended the International Defence and Security Exhibition (IDEB 2026) at the invitation of the Slovak Ministry of Defence.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) hosts the UK's Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew in Hanoi on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attaches great importance to ties with UK: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung suggested that the two countries work together towards raising bilateral trade turnover to 10 billion USD in 2026 and eventually 15 billion USD through expanded market access for each other’s goods.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Vietnam Ri Sung Guk at their meeting on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister receives DPRK Ambassador

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to and wish to continuously nurture and promote the Vietnam–DPRK relationship in a more substantive and effective manner in the new development era, in line with the common aspirations of the two peoples and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes at their meeting on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

PM vows to deepen Vietnam-Cuba special ties

At a reception for Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes in Hanoi on May 20, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that the Party, Government and people of Vietnam always remember and treasure the solidarity and wholehearted support that the Party, Government and people of Cuba have extended to Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation as well as the current cause of national construction and development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has a phone conversation with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

PM holds phone talks with New Zealand counterpart

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed six major orientations for future collaboration, including further strengthening political trust through increased delegation exchanges, high-level contacts and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and promoting more substantive defence and security cooperation through enhanced exchanges and stronger naval and maritime security capabilities.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the working session on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

NA leader urged more substantive, professional deputy affairs work

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man asked the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs to shift strongly from procedural consultation to strategic consultation, moving beyond the mindset of merely “following procedures correctly” towards policy design, process standardisation, quality control and forecasting.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam speaks at the working session in Hanoi with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and relevant agencies on assessing national development resources. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader orders decisive action to unlock idle resources for growth

Public resources must lead and activate private resources, while public investment should stimulate broader social investment. FDI, meanwhile, should move from quantity-based attraction toward quality-based absorption linked with technology transfer and stronger domestic linkages, said top leader To Lam.